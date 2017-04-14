BREAKING NEWS: RSC Shakespeare Live show nominated for BAFTA

The RSC’s stunning Shakespeare Live show last year has been nominated for a BAFTA in this year’s live event category.

The show, which was hosted by David Tennant and Catherine Tate, was broadcast live on BBC2 during the 2016 Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations.

The two-hour show featured guests such as Rufus Wainwright, Judi Dench, Tim Minchin, Al Murray, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Prince Charles, who took part in the memorable ‘To be or not to be’ sketch.

Other nominations in the live event category are The Centenary Of The Battle Of The Somme, Stand Up To Cancer and The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration.

The winners will be announced during a ceremony in London on 14th May.