New funding bid for Shipston River Walk project

A new river walk in Shipston could become a reality after the town council confirmed that they are intending to bid for funding for the scheme.

Warwickshire County Council are currently offering match funding for substantial schemes designed to promote tourism in local towns.

Organisations are invited to submit bids for projects from £35,000 to £100,000.

If the application is successful the riverside walk will include improved picnic areas and potentially a new footbridge.

The Shipston Tourism Group is also applying for funding to establish a tourism information centre in the town.