Woman convicted of Shipston Proms theft

A woman who stole more than £4,000 from the Shipston Proms has been handed a six month suspended sentence.

Layla Perry pleaded guilty to stealing £4,072 from the Shipston Proms Committee in 2015 at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Perry was ordered to pay £4,000 in compensation.

The money taken did not come from the sponsorship generously donated to the proms committee by local businesses, but a collection fund from the final night of the proms.

Kim Perry (no relation to Layla Perry), the current Chair of the Shipston Proms committee said “We are extremely upset that funds have gone missing following the 2015 proms but would like to assure sponsors and local people that this will not impact on the organisation of future events.

“We have reviewed all our financial procedures to ensure nothing like this can ever happen again.

He added: “We are now working hard on the 2017 Proms and will continue to put on a varied two week programme of music for all to enjoy.”

The Shipston Proms, which are run entirely volunteers, have been running for more than 18 years.

This year’s Shipston Proms will take place from 16th June to 1st July.