Women’s tour returns to Stratford district’s roads

THE Warwickshire route of the 2017 Women’s Tour has been confirmed – and it takes in large swathes of Stratford-on-Avon district.

On Friday, 9th June, the county will host stage three of the five-tour.

It will start at 10am in Atherstone in north Warwickshire with the first riders expected to cross the finish line in Leamington just before 2pm.

Riders will travel from Warwick through Moreton Morrell at around 11.30am before making their way through Wellesbourne, Ettington, Halford, Tredington, Upper Brailes, Upper Tysoe, Little Kineton, Kineton, Edgehll, Burton Dassett, Fenny Compton, Southam and Upton, and then back towards Leamington.

Sprint stages are in Kenilworth and Wellesbourne, while there will be two Queen of the Mountain climbs, one at at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park and the second on the outskirts of Allescote at Edge Hill.

Last year’s race was a huge success, with 75,000 spectators lining Warwickshire’s streets to cheer the riders on, with the finish line in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The event was also a huge boost the county’s economy with a big increase in tourism to the region.

You can view the Warwickshire Stage of the 2017 Women’s Tour HERE

For the estimated timings CLICK HERE