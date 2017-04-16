Warwickshire’s a happy and healthy place to be!

A SURVEY has put Warwickshire within the top ten of the most equal places in the country for wellbeing.

The findings have been published by an organisation that carried out research to determine how wellbeing varies within the UK.

Warwickshire is placed at number five having been awarded a mean standard deviation of 1.9.

This makes the county one of the least unequal local authorities in the country for wellbeing, with only Enfield (London), Cheshire East (northwest England), Harrow (London) and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland (Scotland) ahead, scoring 1.8 each.

The survey also found that Warwickshire has been among one of the local authorities with the largest decrease in wellbeing inequality, along with Swansea and Bedford.

The research was carried out by the What Works Centre for Wellbeing which is an independent organisation set up to examine wellbeing throughout the country.

Its report entitled Measuring wellbeing inequality in Britain used the ONS Annual Population Survey to analyse wellbeing inequality for 143 local authorities between 2011 and 2015. It also highlights how these inequalities have changed over time.

Wellbeing inequality is a measure of how much wellbeing varies within a population and can be applied to a population as a whole or to different groups within; such as males and females or between different ethnic groups.

The ONS assess wellbeing by asking individuals four questions: how satisfied are you with your life nowadays? To what extent do you feel the things you do in your life are worthwhile? How happy did you feel yesterday? How anxious did you feel yesterday?

Cllr Les Caborn, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for health, said: “It’s fantastic to see Warwickshire do so well in this survey. I’ve no doubt that this outcome is due to the hard work of service providers, such as healthcare professionals, education providers and those keeping our county safe who work hard for Warwickshire residents.

“We are very lucky to have one of the most picturesque regions in the UK, with bustling towns and plenty to see and do.”

To find out more about health and wellbeing in Warwickshire, read the 2016/17 annual report HERE