￼Kindness can overcome hatred

An Easter message fromThe Reverend Patrick Taylor, Vicar of Holy Trinity, Stratford-upon-Avon with All Saints’, Luddington, and St Helen’s, Clifford Chambers. "DON’T answer back!” I was often told by my parents as a child. I never really knew why I shouldn’t respond, but to be honest it was probably a way of saying: “Don’t be cheeky”, which was a fair point in my case. I’ve been thinking again about how we answer back. When someone does something to hurt or injure us or our community or nation, how do we answer back? If we respond with the same violence, the situation usually gets worse. However, a photo of a young Asian woman smiling back at an aggressive English Defence League demonstrator which went viral recently shows us another way. “I wouldn’t have responded violently,” she said. Following the Westminster terror attack, the response of police officers and members of the public showed how powerful kindness and generosity can be in the face of hatred. As one child wrote to the police: “We just wanted to let you know we are all in debt to your courage and bravery and I hope you know it does not go unnoticed”. Easter is a celebration of the fact that when hatred and terror are responded to with love, that love becomes even more powerful than the evil itself, in fact it can overcome death. Jesus, an innocent man, was tortured and executed, but his response was love because, as God, this is the only way he could respond. Over the three days leading up to Easter Sunday, Christians will be travelling with Jesus to the cross and then beyond to the joy of the resurrection. As we do so, we commit ourselves afresh to answering back the right way: with love, not hate; with a desire to see human value in everyone whatever their background, because we are all made in the image of God and capable of answering back with love. A very happy Easter to you all.

