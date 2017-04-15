County to host annual health conference

MEMBERS of Patient Participation Groups (PPGs) from GP surgeries across Stratford and south Warwickshire are being urged to join forces to help identify common experiences and issues affecting health and social care services across their area.

The call comes from the chief executive of patient advocate group Healthwatch Warwickshire, who is looking to organise an annual conference to allow patients from Warwickshire’s 83 surgeries to help build a picture of what works well within health and social care in the county, and areas that need improvement.

Chris Bain is seeking to work with PPGs across south Warwickshire and organise an annual conference.

It comes on the back of a series of public meetings organised by Healthwatch Warwickshire last year.

The lack of beds for elderly men, a general fear of speaking up or complaining, bureaucracy and being unable to book double appointments, coupled with GPs only treating one issue at a time, were among the many issues raised during the Stratford meeting in December.

Common issues raised across the whole of the county included feeling intimidated when dealing with professionals such as GPs, common use of jargon, and lack of communication.

Healthwatch Warwickshire is looking to bring the various groups together as one voice, to give them more weight and to have more influence on decisions made by health and social care service commissioners and providers going forward.

Chris said: “The feedback we received from the district workshops last year is already being used to shape the future of services, but we recognise that PPGs are a small group of people who may find it difficult to raise issue with the service they are receiving without fear of causing offence or even fear of reprisals.

“By joining together they can share experiences good and bad, find out what does or doesn’t work well elsewhere, and gain courage and anonymity while using a collective voice.”

Chris can be contacted via the Healthwatch Warwickshire office on 01926 453964.