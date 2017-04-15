Award praise for committed staff

PARAMEDIC Tracy Oakley has been presented with The Peter Murtagh Inspirational Award at the recent West Midlands Ambulance Service annual Long Service and Excellence Awards.

Tracy Oakley, who works as an emergency care practitioner covering the Warwick area was praised for her positive attitude and role as mentor for students.

Eight awards were handed out at the celebration as well as 30 long service and good conduct medals to members of staff with between 20 and 40 years’ service with the ambulance service.

Trust chief executive, Anthony Marsh, said: “We’re the only ambulance service with an outstanding rating from the CQC, that is down to the hard work of every member of staff who shows incredible dedication to providing the very highest level of care.”

Peter Murtagh was a ambulance service director who died in 2015.