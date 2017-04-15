Have a hand in ‘ace’ night

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON-based charity Heart of England Mencap is hoping to play its cards right at its next fundraiser.

The Friends group will be hosting a special Cards Night in Tiddington on Friday, 28th April.

The game set to be played is called May I, it is said to be similar to Rummy and easy for total beginners to pick-up.

The night – starting at 7.30pm at the Home Guard Club – will be run by a professional, with people on hand to help with the rules, and prizes on offer for the winners.

Puddings and cheese will be served with a bar available as well.

“This should be a great night of fun, all raising money for Heart of England Mencap and the local people with learning disabilities they support,” Karen Rousell, chair of the Friends said.

The Friends of Heart of England Mencap fund a huge range of additional resources and activities for Mencap customers, including two bumper book club sets and an iPad application, as well as paying for the printing of an illustrated book being created by Mencap customers.

Tickets for the Cards Night cost £10 from Karen on 01789 298709.