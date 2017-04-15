Heather cuts it as a fundraiser

HEATHER Riley set out to raise £1,000 when she decided to shave all her hair off — but eventually doubled that target.

And last week she was at Warwick Hospital to hand over the £2,048.17 she raised to the Helen Clarke Suite.

Heather, who lives in Stratford, was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2016 and is still undergoing treatment.

All the money she raised will go towards landscaping the gardens to create a calm place for patients.

She said: “The Helen Clarke Suite doesn’t make you feel like just another number. It’s only a small place but it means the world to me. They’ve been really good to me and my husband.

“I hope it is enough to make a difference. I want to make the courtyard something special, even when the world around seems bleak.”

Sian Corrie, nurse specialist on Helen Clarke Suite, said: “We are delighted that Heather fundraised for the Helen Clarke Suite and thanks to donations like this we hope to make the suite the best it can be for our patients.”

To view the video of the head shave or to donate to Heather’s fundraising page go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/heathersstory1