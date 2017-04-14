Win a ‘Totally Awesome’ party at Jump In Arena

LOOKING for a fantastic children’s party idea, or just an excuse to treat your child and their friends over Easter?

There’s something different and exciting on offer for fun-hungry youngsters near Warwick.

You can treat your child to an unforgettable party — and without all the stress and organisation that normally comes with it. Parties at Jump In are available in three different packages: Standard, Excellent and Totally Awesome.

This week the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald has teamed up with Jump In to offer one lucky reader a VIP Totally Awesome Birthday Party for 12 — worth £235.

As well as an hour’s jumping session at the arena, it also includes Jump In socks for every child, 30 minutes in the party area with a party host, plates, cups and napkins, choice of pizza or hot dogs for the kids, unlimited squash and water, complimentary tea and coffee for the adults, Jump In t-shirt for the party child, sweet party pots, and buy-one-get-one-free vouchers for all guests.

The trampoline park, in Hermes Close, contains over 65 trampolines to create a diverse selection of indoor activities, including a free jump area, dodgeball court, basketball lanes, tumble tracks, toddler area, ladder and slack line challenges, Battle Beam, airbag freestyle area and foam pits.

All you need to bring with you is the cake and the guests!

For your chance to win this fantastic prize package answer the question on page 10 of the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald dated Thursday, 13th April, 2017.

The competition closes on Wednesday, 19th April, 2017, at 12noon.