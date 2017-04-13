Police appeal for information following aggravated burglary in Warwick

THE incident occurred on Wednesday 12th April at around 8pm at a house in Yardley Close, Warwick.

It was reported that three men entered the house and demanded money from the occupants. They have then carried out a search of the house before leaving.

If anyone saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at around 8pm last night or has any other information that could help police with their enquiries they should call 101 and ask to be put through to CID at Leamington Spa quoting incident 402 of 12 April 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org