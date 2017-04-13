Former verger jailed over teenager assault

AN assistant verger at the historic St Mary’s Collegiate Church in Warwick has been jailed after being convicted of sexually assaulting a second teenager almost 30 years ago, writes our court correspondent.

That victim came forward after seeing newspaper reports of one of two court cases for which of retired teacher Alan Baker had appeared at Warwick Crown Court last year.

And last week 81-year-old Baker was jailed for two-and-a-half-years and ordered to register as a sex offender for life after pleading guilty to three charges of indecent assault.

Prosecutor Paul Fairley said that in April last year Baker had been given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years for sexual assaults on a 17-year-old youth.

As a result of subsequent press coverage, the police were contacted by a man in his early 40s who described having been abused by Baker when he was 14 or 15.

He had come in to contact with Baker, who at the time was a teacher at a local primary and middle school and a prominent member of St Mary’s Collegiate Church in Warwick, at a time when he was having difficulties at home.

The court heard Baker befriended him and began offering him private music tuition, during which he said Baker would stand behind him, pressing himself against his back, although Baker denied doing so when he was interviewed.

The man also described incidents when Baker would push him up against a wall and fondle him over his trousers before progressing to doing so after undoing the boy’s trousers. There were other more serious incidents of sexual assault.

Mr Fairley pointed out that as well as the sentence a year ago, Baker had been back before the court in November after he breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order imposed at the time of the original sentence.

That had involved him continuing to give music lessons to children without informing some of the children’s parents about his conviction, in breach of the order. And as a result he was given an additional eight-month sentence suspended for two years.

Nick Devine, defending, acknowledged prison was inevitable, but added that Baker pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, felt remorse, and aged 81 was not in the best of health. He added that Baker, of Buckley Road, Leamington, had worked all his life in the teaching profession until he retired, and had never had a proper relationship of any sort.

Jailing Baker, Recorder Anthony Lowe told him: “Some years ago now, when you were in your 50s, and having all the trappings of respectability as a teacher and a verger at the local church, you befriended [the victim] and you offered him music lessons.

“I am quite satisfied that at the very least the ulterior motive was to present you with the opportunity to engage in sexual activity with him, which you proceeded to do on at least three occasions.

“This was a very grave offence. He was only 14 or 15 at the time. It is difficult sometimes to understand the effects that such sexual activity has on such young people.

“In the statement he’s made to the court he says he always felt he had a dirty little secret, and that somehow there was some sense of responsibility on his part.

“There was quite significant grooming, a gross breach of trust and a significant disparity in age. The psychological effect on him has been quite profound.

“You have been able to live the last 25-or-so years of your life with everyone believing you were an upstanding member of the community, when you were not.”