Easter pharmacy opening times

AS most GP surgeries will be closed on Friday and Monday, the NHS is reminding people where they can access expert medical treatment during the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Patients can save time in the waiting room by visiting their pharmacist for quick, confidential advice on a range of common illnesses.

Stratford:

Boots Chemist, Maybird Centre, Friday and Monday, 9am to 8pm.

Boots Chemist, Bridge Street, Friday 8.30 am to 6pm; Monday 9am to 6pm.

Morrisons, Alcester Road, Friday and Monday 9am to 5pm.

Tesco Pharmacy, Maybrid Centre, Friday, 8am to 7pm; Monday, 9am to 6pm.