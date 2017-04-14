Adams issues plea to supporters ahead of Poppies clash

CARL Adams has issued a plea to Stratford Town supporters ahead of this weekend’s clash with “non-league giants” Kettering Town.

Saturday’s game at the DCS Stadium pits Adams against his one of his former clubs, with both teams coming into the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division meeting in good form.

And the former Poppies midfielder believes that the Town supporters can make the difference as he looks to lead the club to a fourth victory in five games.

“It would be fantastic to get a good crowd on Saturday, it would really help us,” said Adams.

“Kettering might bring up to 200 and hopefully our support can more than match that, it would give the team a massive boost.

“I’m really looking forward to it — Kettering are giants of the non-league scene and it’s great for a club like us to be on the same pitch as them.”

Stratford’s season is finishing with a flourish and last Friday’s 2-1 victory at Hayes and Yeading finally made safety a mathematical certainty.

The result moved their points total to 52, meaning they have bettered last season’s figure of 50 with three games to spare.

Adams said: “We have really progressed this year and hopefully we can finish in 14th now.

“That would be a significant gain for us — there can’t be many teams who move up five spots over a season.”

Town’s upturn in form has concided with the arrival of the club’s Kidderminster loan trio. All three have made a big impact, particularly former Southampton and Burnley defender Wayne Thomas.

“Wayne’s been a massive plus for us,” said Adams.

“He is probably what we needed ten weeks ago, but I stuck to my guns.

“In the end, it was a case that the lads were not learning together, so they needed someone to manage them on the pitch.

“He’s been fantastic and I think we have only conceded two goals since he’s come in.”

Town will be missing a string of key players for the visit of the Marcus Law’s Poppies, including leading scorer Edwin Ahenkorah, whose knee problems have resurfaced.

Ahenkorah was forced off at half-time against Hayes and Yeading last Friday and he is rated as 50-50 to play on Saturday.

Full-back James Hancocks is also likely to be missing with a hamstring strain, while Emmitt Delfouneso and Liam Francis are definitely out.

Centre-back Delfouneso will miss the remainder of the season with a thigh injury and Francis remains holiday.

After the Kettering game, Town head to relegated Cinderford on Easter Monday before completing their campaign next Saturday at home to Dorchester Town.