Sublime start from rising star Sumners

STRATFORD AC’s rising star Jack Sumners insists there is more to come after he made an explosive start to his outdoor season in Spring Spruce Open Meeting at Nottingham last weekend.

Starting the day with the long jump, the under-17 athlete beat his previous personal best — set only a few weeks ago — in every round, finishing with 6.87m, which consolidated his fourth place in the UK rankings.

Four hours later, Sumners lined up for his main event, the 100m hurdles, and he flew out of the blocks to win very convincingly in 12.95, a new PB and leading time in the UK rankings, marginally in front of Stratford team-mate Ollie Cresswell.

After a hard winter’s training and a successful indoor season, UK hurdles and long jump champion Sumners said: “I was raring to go and I’m really pleased with my long jump and particularly my time in the hurdles, getting under 13 seconds for the first time in my first competition.

“I feel if I continue to train hard there’s a lot more to come over the next few months.”

Georgia Clark had one thing on her mind in the under-17 300m hurdles which was to eclipse her PB and despite a nagging toe injury, she duly delivered, running a more controlled race to finish in 48.09.

She said: “I’m really pleased to run that quickly this early in the season

“I‘m confident I can go quicker but I’m a bit disappointed that my injured toe held me back in the 80m hurdles. There’s always next time.”

Following a successful warm-up in the high jump the previous week at Stourport where Harry and Charlotte Gravelsons both cleared 1.30m, they competed in the Tipton Games, with Charlotte improving per PB to 1.35m.

As she established her run up rhythm she almost cleared 1.40m, but her 1.35m proved to be enough to earn a gold medal for first place in the under-15 girls’ event.

Harry equalled his PB of 1.30m to earn second place, taking silver in the under-15 boys’ category.

Their attention turned to the 800m, and the duo made the best of the very warm and dusty conditions.

Charlotte, having achieved a PB of 46.2s in the 300m at Stourport the week before, worked hard and came in sixth place in a time of 2.51.7, a little off her best, but setting a good marker to improve on in the pentathlon competitions she will be taking part in over the coming months.

Harry kept his cool as he had a long wait while an under-15 girl received medical attention for heat exhaustion following her 800m.

Harry put in a solid two laps to finish in seventh in a time of 2.59.6, just outside his PB in his first 800m of the season.

Another first-time competitor for the season saw under-17 Dani Horton open her outdoor campaign, finishing third in the 100m in a solid time of 13.30.