Wright handed England call-up following Brighton success

FOR the second week running, a Stratford AC member enjoyed a superb race in one of the country’s leading marathons.

The previous week it was Neil Wicks at Manchester and this week it was the irrepressible Kate Wright at Brighton.

Wright was invited to compete as an elite athlete by the organisers and as such, she said she was spoilt at all times, with the cost of her race entry and accommodation being met by the race organisers.

Running a marathon is hard enough, but having to run it on the hottest day of the year only makes it that much harder.

Not that soaring temperatures were ever going to deter Wright from running a superlative time.

In completing the course in 3.08.34, she was 13th lady to finish out of 4,813 and she also comfortably won her age group by almost ten minutes.

As a result of this performance, Wright has been asked to represent England in the British Masters Athletic Federation Marathon Championships at Chester in October.

Two other Stratford AC members were also competing at Brighton. Karl Harris (4.17.19) can be proud of this impressive time, especially considering the hot weather.

Christopher Wilson (5.03.27) was competing in his first marathon. He started the race with the 4.15 race pacer and was doing fine until about the halfway mark, when he started to experience severe cramp, which eventually forced him to stop running for a time.

However, with the help of a spectator, Wilson was able to set off again but by mile 18 and with the heat bearing down on him, he slowed down.

Despite this, he very much enjoyed running with a view of the sea and also enjoyed the finish along the seafront.

The race was won by Stuart Hawkes in a time of 2.27.36, while the first lady finisher was Helen Davies in a time of 2.42.40.