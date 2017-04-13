Evening racing returns to Stratford

WITH summer approaching and the weather more settled, this weekend sees the return of evening racing and Stratford stages a six-race card that kicks off at 5.20pm, writes David Hucker.

Course winner Excellent Team is one of three entries for local trainer Dan Skelton in the opening Wildmoor Spa Novices’ Hurdle over two and a quarter miles. He was very impressive when scoring at the last meeting, his second win over hurdles, but carries a 12lb penalty as a result.

Excellent Team has alternative engagements at Plumpton on Sunday and Huntingdon on Monday but, if declared at Stratford, looks to have most to fear from another dual winner, Hint of Grey, who receives both an age and fillies’ allowance.

The consistent Danceintothelight would have to put up a career-best performance from a rating of 112 in the following Diane Rollason Handicap Hurdle, where he has been set 12-0 to carry. Astrum was sold for 7,000gns after winning a selling hurdle at the last meeting and would run off the same rating of 107 on his debut for owner/trainer Phil Middleton, although he is also entered in another race later on.

Attest broke his duck when scoring at the opening meeting of the season here and Warren Greatrex’s youngster, who found a good turn of foot from the last flight that day, could be on the upgrade.

With 13 runs over hurdles and fences, the grey Whos De Baby has had plenty of chances to win and he should again be prominent in the Rio Gold Syndicate Novices’ Handicap Chase. He was beaten eight lengths by Gustav over the course last month and, although he enjoys a 4lb pull in the weights this time, that shouldn’t be enough to turn the tables.

But, the one to be on could be How’s Vienna, who opened his account at the fourth time of asking for the David Dennis Racing Club at Wincanton, if running here rather than at Towcester today (Thursday), or Carlisle on Sunday.

There ae 13 entries in the City And Signs Graphics Handicap Hurdle over two miles, including Astrum and Walsingham Grange, who also has an entry in the opening novices race.

Down near the foot of the handicap is Elysian Prince, who has never won over jumps, but who has notched up five successes on the Flat, including over a mile and a quarter on the all-weather at Lingfield Park in January.

He was beaten a long way by Bleu Et Noir at the course last summer, his only real piece of form over jumps, but he could spring a surprise in a race that doesn’t look to have much strength in depth.

Pembroke House, a stable companion of Whos De Baby, is a model of consistency, but has not won since December 2015 and looks to have it all to do under top-weight in the Shakathebookiesmacker Handicap Chase.

Preference is for Keppel Isle, trained by Laura Mongan, who has not been seen out since October, but was a winner at Kempton Park last May, making all the running to beat Lucky Jim, who ran with promise after a long lay-off at the first meeting of the season.

Dorset trainer Anthony Honeyball has two possible contenders in the concluding Integrated Scaffolding Handicap Hurdle over three and a quarter miles in the shape of Horace Hazel and the mare Act Now.

After two runs over fences, Horace Hazel returned to hurdles at Fontwell Park, but was struggling from three flights out. Act Now put a bad run at Warwick behind her when winning at Hereford off a rating of 105 and will have to overcome a 7lb rise in the weights.

Claiming jockey Stan Sheppard gets on well with Boher Lad, the combination having won two of their last four starts together, and they can score again for Worcester trainer Alan Phillips.