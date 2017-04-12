Brownies enjoy special centenary celebration

HAPPY Birthday to 3rd Stratford Brownies who celebrated their 100th anniversary recently.

To mark the occasion present day Brownies dressed in historic uniforms charting the change in styles and fashion of the movement over the last 100 years. They also sang Happy Birthday after they blew out candles on a special celebration cake when they gathered for their weekly get together at Holy Trinity Parish Hall.

“We have been open continuously for 100 years. This is a great achievement, especially seeing as Brownies didn’t start until 1914. We’ll be the first Stratford unit to achieve this and it’s something genuinely worth celebrating,” said Miranda Rogers, leader in charge of 3rd Stratford Brownies.

The uniforms the girls wore at Monday’s celebration included ones from 1915, 1920, 1930, the Second World War, the late 40s, the late 60s, the 70s, 80s and 90s and present day.