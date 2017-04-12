Good news for Warwickshire Police

THREE recent inspection reports into the external activity and internal operations of Warwickshire Police have been assessed as ‘good’, in a PEEL report from Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary (HMIC), released this week.

The rigorous inspection regime examines the forces operations across three key areas and reports the outcomes as follows:

• Effectiveness – keeping people safe and reducing crime: Good

• Efficiency – providing value for money: Good

• Legitimacy – treating people with fairness and respect: Good

Warwickshire Police Chief Constable Martin Jelley said: “These reports reflect the hard work and commitment demonstrated by officers, volunteers and staff in helping to protect our communities and to achieve our aspiration of being great at protecting the most vulnerable.

However, we recognise that there is still room for improvement. We will continue to strive for excellence across all areas of activity, working in partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner and the communities we serve.”