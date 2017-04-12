Braving the cold to highlight youth homelessness

A group determined fundraisers braved the cold to sleep rough in Stratford on Friday night to highlight the issue of youth homelessness.

The Shakespeare Sleepout took place in a courtyard at King Edward VI School as sixth form students along with a group from the NFU and members of the public spent the night outdoors.

Money raised at the event will be split between Stratford Samaritans and St Basil’s, a charity which helps young people who are in danger of becoming homeless.

Temperatures plummeted to around two degrees during the night, with the group using cardboard boxes to shelter from the cold.

Rachael Key, one of the organisers of the event, said: “I think everyone found it quite difficult, at around 3 o’clock it was about two degrees and it was damp, so it felt very close to freezing. They had access to toilets and hot drinks, which wouldn’t be the case if you were actually homeless, and I think they all appreciated how hard it would be if this was your life.

“We were hoping to raise around £2,000 and I’m pretty confident that we have done that. We’ll definitely do it again, there was a great atmosphere and a great sense of community among the group and the money raised will really help St Basils and the Samaritans.”

KES student, Dheshrajdeep Chehal, added: “It was so cold it was impossible to sleep. The sleepout has given me a much better understanding of how physically and mentally tough it is to sleep outside.”