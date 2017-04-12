Perfect ten as Warwickshire Bears win again

WARWICKSHIRE Bears 2nds extended their National League Third Division S&W winning streak to ten games following a 47-33 victory over Worcester Wolves.

With the Bears missing their forward Rick Powell, who was at the Invictus game trials, this was going to be a tough challenge.

From the tip-off the Wolves came out on top, going into an early lead hitting some early scores, with the Bears not being able to respond quickly and going behind.

As the quarter developed, Warwickshire began to find the basket and were able to pull back the score to go into the break 12-12.

The Bears’ strong defence began to take more effect in the second quarter and they led 29-20 at half-time.

Bears continued to pull away in the third quarter, restricting their opponents to just six points. With the clock against them, Wolves came out fighting in the final quarter, but the damage had been done.

“I’m really proud of the team,” said coach, Tom Masterson.

“I knew this would be a hard fought game from a talented Wolves team.

“Missing Rick Powell, I knew this would be a tough challenge for the team, but we still had our MVP from the game, Dan Gill playing and then going down to the trials after the game.”