Add pedal power to new charity bike ride

CYCLISTS are being called on to saddle up for a new charity bike ride.

The Ride for Bikes 60km Hilly Challenge takes place on Sunday, 25th June, starting and finishing at Meon Vale Leisure Centre.

All money raised will go to the Stratford-based Heart of England Mencap cycling project which is funding adapted bikes to allow its customers to enjoy riding too.

Cath Errington, fundraising manager for Mencap, said: “Our small fleet of bikes and trikes is growing thanks to previous fundraising, grants and donations – and in particular the proceeds of the 2016 Lions Raft Race, which raised a huge amount to support the project.

“We are now ever closer to realising our ultimate dream too – a dedicated track, with storage on site plus parking, toilets and refreshment facilities. Hopefully Ride for Bikes will get us there.”

The 60km Hilly Challenge is being supported by ShoeMed in The Minories in Stratford and sponsored by The Rosconn Group.

Managing director, Daniel O’Donnell, said: “We are privileged to be in a position to support local communities and improve local lives and this year we are again delighted to sponsor Heart of England Mencap in their quest to make a difference to the lives of local people with a learning disability.”

Riders can sign up at: www.heartofenglandmencap.org.uk, or by calling Cath on 01789 298709.