PICTURE GALLERY: FC Stratford v Shipston Excelsior

HERALD photographer Mark Williamson covered the Midland League Division Three derby between FC Stratford and Shipston Excelsior on Saturday.

Goals from Craig Robins, Nick Shurmer and Jason Beasley lead Shipston to a 3-1 win at the DCS Stadium, handing a huge boost to their chances of finishing fifth.

It was their first victory in eight attempts, with their previous coming against Enville back on 14th January.

Steve Boyce got one back for Stratford, who can still finish fifth if they win their final two league games.

Match reaction and more pictures in this week’s Herald.