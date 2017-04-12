Driver faces police crash charge

AN Alcester woman has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving after an incident that left a police motorbike rider with two broken legs and a broken pelvis.

Lisa Perkins, aged 46, of Meadow Road, appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 3rd April, and was bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Friday, 5th May.

The charge relates to a crash involving a Citroen C2 and the police motorbike, which was being ridden by PC Ian Jamieson. It happened on the Evesham Road in Luddington on 2nd November last year.

The officer, who is based in the Operational Policing Unit at Rugby, was taking part in an advanced motorcycle training course at the time of the collision, police said.