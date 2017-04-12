Business booms as new centre celebrates first anniversary

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON’S state-of-the-art business centre Venture House celebrated its first birthday this week.

The centre, which supports entrepreneurs, home- based businesses and SMEs to make their first step into a commercial environment, marked its first year on Tuesday, 4th April.

Venture House has proved to be quite a success and was fully occupied by new and fledgling businesses within six months of opening.

It has been funded to the tune of £450,000 by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership as part of the Growth Deal Initiative.

To mark its birthday a celebration was held at the centre on Tuesday night with cakes served on a ladder, symbolising how Venture House has helped businesses climb the ladder of success.

Offering a range of facilities, including hot desking, meeting rooms, a chill zone and free on-site business advice from the CWLEP Growth Hub, the centre has struck a chord with those making their first steps in business.

Emily Faye, who works for a company called Schoolzine creating digital engagement platforms for schools, said: “Venture House is great for networking, we’ve only just started in the UK and the vibe here is one that really chimes with Schoolzine, it ticks all the boxes. Being here has helped us develop key contacts with the council and the facilities are great.”

Fellow Venture House user, Karen Moore, who runs KSM Recruitment, added: “I was working from home before, but I decided to move here because I didn’t want to feel isolated. It’s great being here and working with the other businesses, three different companies based here have given me business since I moved in. The car parking is also a big advantage and we’re close to the A46.

“There is a shortage of small spaces for companies who are just starting out and I think more centres like Venture House would do well in the area.”

Nancy Singleton, Venture House manager, said: “It’s been a great year, within the first few months all of our offices were occupied. I think we’ve had around 500 business engagements over the 12 months which we’re really pleased with. I think Venture House is popular because of the flexibility we offer with our terms and conditions.

“We also run a number of programmes such as the Chamber of Commerce business start-up. “We want Venture House to be the blueprint for similar projects across the region and are investigating opportunities in Studley or Southam.”

Cllr Dave Riches, enterprise and revenues portfolio holder for the district council, added: “We are very proud of our new business centre and are delighted that it is making such a positive impact on new and small businesses.

“We look forward to welcoming more businesses to the centre which we hope will provide a platform for inspiration. We would encourage them to take full advantage of the opportunity to work in a friendly business community environment aimed at helping them on their journey to productivity and growth.”

Fledgling businesses can experience what Venture House has to offer by taking advantage of a free hot desk trial or come along for a visit. To find out more about Venture House, visit: www.venturehousestratford.co.uk or contact 01789 207500.