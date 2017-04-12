Six jobs under threat at Stratford’s Jaeger store

THE Jaeger store in Stratford-upon-Avon, which employs six people, remains open for this despite the company going into administration.

Peter Saville, Ryan Grant and Catherine Williamson of Business advisory firm AlixPartners Services UK were appointed as joint administrators this week.

Jaeger has been placed in administration after it failed to attract suitable offers, despite a lengthy and well publicised sales process.

Nationally it employs 680 people in 46 stores, 63 concessions, and its offices in London and Kings Lynn.

Mr Saville, said: “Regrettably despite an extensive sales process it has not been possible to identify a purchaser for the business.

“Our focus now is in identifying an appropriate route forward and work with all stakeholders to do this. We will ensure that we communicate further as this process unfolds.”