Nightspots to appeal licence removal decision

TWO Stratford nightspots heavily criticised by the district council are to appeal against a decision to remove their licences.

Back in February councillors opted to suspend the licence for Union Bar on Union Street for a month after an inspection by officers from the environmental health department.

Just one week later Stratford’s nightlife was dealt yet another blow when Bamboodle, also on Union Street saw its licence revoked.

Both Bamboodle and Union Bar have remained open since the licencing decisions, as each business has a window in which to decide whether to launch an appeal.

Union Bar’s appeal will be heard by magistrates on 13th June and a date has yet to be set for Bamboodle’s.

Any temporary or permanent licence removal will only come into force once the results of an appeal have been decided.

During their visit to Union Bar visit officers found a locked fire door and discovered that staff didn’t know how many people were inside as they were not using clickers at the entrance.

A noise limiter preventing music from disturbing nearby residents had also been set too high.

last week the new general manager of the Union Bar, who took over in March, confirmed that the issues highlighted by council officers had now been addressed.

Officers also paid a visit to Bamboodle in December after receiving complaints about amplified music and anti-social behaviour at the venue.

During the visit it was estimated that there were around 100 people inside, 40 more than permitted, though there was no way of knowing because like at Union Bar, clickers were not in use. Officers concluded that there was a disregard for the safety of patrons at Bamboodle and little regard for the impact the bar had on those living nearby.

The panel also heard that queuing outside both venues caused problems.

More concerning in Bamboodle’s case was that officers found the premises was significantly different to the one they had granted a licence to in 2015 and was nothing like the plan they had originally been given.

Vladimir Margjoka, who owns Bamboodle, said: “Bamboodle has lodged an appeal with the Magistrates’ Court against Stratford-upon-Avon District Council’s decision to revoke our licence and as such we can continue to trade under that licence until the outcome of the appeal is determined.

“In the coming weeks and months we will be looking to find ways of resolving this matter with all other parties. We certainly take our responsibilities to our neighbours seriously. In the meantime, regular customers can rest assured that Bamboodle remains open for business.”

Speaking about their decisions to appeal, Cllr Tony Jefferson, said: “It is unfortunate that both Union Bar and Bamboodle have chosen to appeal the decisions. It is a serious flaw in the licensing regulations that they can continue trading whilst the appeal process drags on.

“This means that it will be at least six months from the start of the process to resolution. It cannot be acceptable that residents have to put up with noise and anti-social behaviour for this length of time.

“Even more significant is the safety risk posed by the serious level of overcrowding as reported in the licensing panel hearings. This has the potential to be dangerous.

“I have raised the issue with our MP.”