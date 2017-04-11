Double delight for Alcester Grammar School’s rugby team

ALCESTER Grammar School’s sixth form rugby team are celebrating a double success.

The team won the inaugural Stratford 10s tournament, then followed it up with victory in Prince Henry’s Invitational Sevens.

In the Stratford 10s, AGS faced a strong pool with games against St Augustine’s, KES and Southam.

The team kept a clean sheet in all pool games, emulating this in the final against Tudor Grange and winning by more than 30 points. The win was particularly impressive as three players had to leave for county duty before the final.

In the sevens, AGS scored an impressive 174 points in 70 minutes of rugby with comprehensive victories over Tewkesbury School, Prince Henry’s, The Chase, Chosen Hill and Christopher Whitehead School.

“This is a fantastic way to finish the season,” said Jamie Richens, a PE teacher at the school.

“It’s also a perfect end for those year 13s leaving us this year.

“Our competitive sports programme is strong. We run multiple teams in rugby, football, netball and basketball and, coupled with the academic strengths of the school, make AGS a great place to study.”