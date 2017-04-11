Alcester A off to dream start in Junior Tennis Cup

THE first round of Junior Tennis Cup competition pool matches of the Wildmoor Spa Tennis League have been completed with Alcester A, Littletons A, Pershore and Stratford-on-Avon topping their respective groups.

The competition is for teams of 12-year-olds and under and takes the format of four pools of four teams, who each take it in turn to host a pool each month over the summer between March and June.

Pools are played on a round-robin basis with one pair of juniors from each club, one set each match (tie break at 6-6), allowing three sets/matches per team per pool night.

The junior play-offs pool night between the winning teams from each of the four pools will be held at Littletons Tennis Club on Wednesday, 5th July, 2017.

The top two teams from this play-off pool will then go on to a full match cup final to be played at The Wildmoor Spa & Health Club Courts on Sunday 3rd September, 2017, alongside the men’s Inter-League Charity Cup final, followed by the league’s annual presentation.

In the Pool A matches played at Henley-in-Arden, Alcester A pair, Adam Haerle and Luke Clemons, cruised past Henley B 6-0, before emerging victors from a close match against Henley A 6-4.

Finally, they also defeated their sister side Alcester C 6-1. After that, the other three sides all beat each other.

Henley A duo Jack Quantril and Archie Hanson disposed of Alcester C 6-0, but then lost to their other club pair Adam Taylor and Like Johnson in a close encounter 6-7.

Alcester C juniors Ben Pons and Owen Linnett managed to record a 6-1 win over Henley B.

Although all three teams were equal second on league table points, Henley A had +3 points recorded in their games, while Alcester C had -6 and Henley B recorded -10 points.

This ensured that while Alcester A topped the table, Henley C were second, Alcester C third and Henley B fourth.

Pool B played at Chipping Campden, was more clear, as Littletons A topped their group when their players, Daniel Reynolds and Fraser Bennett, defeated the other three sides.

They beat Campden A 6-0, Campden B 6-2 and then Littletons B 6-2.

Runners-up in the group were Campden A, whose Finn Watkins and Max Bolam beat Littletons B 6-2 and Campden B 6-0.

Littleton B pair Oliver Medley and Charlotte Cox edged out Campden B pair Tom Cox and Cormack Costello 6-4 to take third place in the table.

On to Pool C played at Evesham, where Pershore dominated proceedings. Their boys Toby Atkins and Sam Butts beat Evesham A 6-2, then Evesham B 6-0 and finally, HDA A Redditch 6-2.

HDA pair Tom Mumford and Caleb Ravenscroft lay second after they beat Evesham A 6-3 and Evesham B 6-2.

Evesham A’s Joseph Wilson and Jamie Woodcock managed a single victory over club colleagues Evesham B’s Ashley Gibson and Matthew Pearce 6-3.

In the final Pool D played at Alcester, Stratford were all-conquering as their duo Henry Ireland and Scott Ridge beat all opposition.

They defeated Alcester B 6-3, then Alcester D 6-2 and lastly HDA B of Redditch 6-2.

Hosts Alcester B pair Charlie Derby and Chris Hillman claimed second spot beating HDA B 6-0 and sister team Alcester D 6-1.

In the final match, Alcester D pair Henry Beer and Oliver Linnett beat HDA B 6-3.