Matilda is back! RSC announce UK tour

Today, the Royal Shakespeare Company announces that its multi award-winning production of Matilda The Musical will embark on a UK and Ireland tour in 2018-2019. Winner of 85 international awards, including 16 for Best Musical, the RSC’s touring production of Matilda The Musical will open at Leicester Curve, playing from 5th – 24th March 2018, followed by Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre (4th April – 28th April), Sunderland Empire (8th May – 2nd June), Milton Keynes Theatre (5th June – 30th June), Birmingham Hippodrome (3rd July – 8th September), Manchester Palace (18th September – 24th November) and Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre (4th December – 12th January 2019).

Tickets for Leicester, Dublin, Sunderland, Milton Keynes, Manchester and Cardiff will go on sale to the public on 26thApril following a priority booking period between 19th and 25th April. Tickets for Birmingham go on sale on 9th May, after a priority booking from 25th April to 8th May. Further dates and venues are to be announced in due course. The West End production continues at the Cambridge Theatre, currently booking until 17th December 2017. The production will be accompanied in each location by a new education programme to engage young people, inspired by Matilda The Musical. From a travelling library of stories led by Mrs Phelps, to whole school takeovers of Matilda, the RSC aims to reach over 15,000 children, in collaboration with touring theatre partners. Further details to be announced.

