Garden party will support farming charity

A COUNTY garden party and meal will be held, in Henley-in-Arden, on Sunday 27th May, to support a farming welfare charity.

Organised jointly by the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) Warwickshire committee and Warwickshire NFU, the event will be held at Brian and Sue Westmacott’s home.

The event will include a four-course meal and a short auction of promises.

The event that starts at 6.30pm, will also feature a performance by James Walton, who is the current NFU county treasurer and a well-known land agent. James will provide musical entertainment, accompanied by his guitar.

Becky Davies, RABI regional manager for Warwickshire, said: “We are very proud of the support we have given to farming families in Warwickshire over the years and in 2016 we gave out over £23,500 to people in the region, which is a big increase on previous years.

“Many farming people are struggling through no fault of their own because of such things as illness and accidents.”

Duncan Hawley, Warwickshire NFU County Chairman, added: “We are really looking forward to the garden party and we are incredibly fortunate to have Sue Westmacott as our host and caterer for the event.

“We are looking forward to sampling some delicious food, raising some money, and having a good time in the process. We’re aiming to make a big difference to the fundraising within Warwickshire so that the work that RABI does within the county can continue.”

Proceeds will be donated to farming charity RABI, which helps farming people of all ages in financial difficulty.

Support is confidential and includes one-off or regular payments, funding for disability equipment and essential household items, payments towards relief farm staff, home-help and care costs. Grants of around £2 million are given out each year in England and Wales.

Tickets cost £25 and are available from Becky Davies on 07730 765377 or becky.davies@rabi.org.uk

