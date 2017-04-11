Hundreds fined as school holiday challenge fails

THE Supreme Court decision to reject a legal challenge to a ban on term-time holiday from school has been welcomed by Warwickshire County Council.

The council has also revealed that it issued 504 fines in the 2015/16 academic year to parents for unauthorised absence, with 33 cases going to court.

The court decision last Thursday brought an end to a two-year court battle by Jon Platt from the Isle of Wight who refused to pay a £60 fine for taking his daughter away out of class for a family holiday, arguing it removed parents’ rights.

Monica Fogarty, joint managing director of Warwickshire County Council, said: “The council is committed to supporting every child to achieve their full potential.

“We know school attendance has a lasting effect on the life chances of children and we welcome the clarity brought by this judgement.”