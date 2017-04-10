Council steps up legal battle over Horton Hospital consultation

The fight to prevent the downgrade of key services at Banbury’s Horton Hospital is heating up after Stratford District Council confirmed that it is taking legal action over the consultation process.

Stratford District Council is joining forces with neighbouring Cherwell District Council, South Northamptonshire Council and Banbury Town Council to launch the legal challenge.

District Councillors are worried that those living in outlying areas of Stratford District, for whom the Horton is their nearest hospital, may find themselves having to travel long distances to access key services elsewhere.

The Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG) is consulting on five key proposals which include taking all of the most serious critical care patients and all stroke cases directly to Oxford.

The consultation also proposes changing the way hospital beds are used and permanently closing almost 200 beds between the Horton and Oxford Hospitals.

A key aspect of the changes would involve changes to the maternity unit and replacing a consultant-led service with only midwives. This would mean there would be no doctors or opportunity for epidural relief which means 90 per cent of mothers will have to travel to Oxford or other hospitals.

Cherwell District Council recently filed an application for a judicial review into how Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group has consulted with the public over changes to services including maternity, critical care and hospital bed use.

The Keep Horton Hospital General campaign group is also supporting the action and a decision on whether the case will proceed to the High Court is expected next month.

David Buckland, Executive Director at Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group is in the process of carrying out a two stage consultation process, which includes significant changes to services currently undertaken at the Horton General Hospital. A large number of our residents currently use these services and due to the confusion of the consultation exercise it is unclear how they will be affected.

“We have therefore joined Cherwell District Council, South Northamptonshire Council and Banbury Town Council with this Judicial Review into what we believe to be a flawed consultation process.

“In addition we have agreed to write directly to the Department of Health complaining about the process and requesting that the proposals are withdrawn. The Council is also in close contact with the South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group and the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust to ensure that there are alternative arrangements in place for our residents if these changes are implemented.”

Ian Davies, interim joint chief executive of Cherwell and South Northamptonshire Councils, added: “For over two months we have struggled to help local people understand the implications of what is being consulted on and we have tried to answer the real concerns of real people. But there is still widespread confusion.

“We know the Horton General Hospital is a very valued and accessible hospital to people in north Oxfordshire, south Northamptonshire and parts of the Stratford district who regard it as their “local” hospital of choice.

“These proposals have significant and permanent implications for future access to local services. Therefore we consider it entirely unacceptable that the OCCG is trying to move ahead with plans which have not been fully understood by those who will suffer the consequences.”