Chance to have your say at annual parish assemblies

BEAUDESERT and Henley-in-Arden Joint Parish Council is holding its annual parish assemblies for residents, tonight (Monday 10th April).

The meetings, held in The Memorial Hall, will give residents a chance to hear about the work the JPC and other organisations have been doing over the last year, as well as ask elected councillors questions.

There will be reports from district councillor Stephen Thirlwell, county councillor Mike Perry, JPC chairman Cllr Bill Leech, High Bailiff Norman Kench, Jayne Bridges from the War Memorial Trust, Cllr David Jackson of the Neighbourhood Development Plan steering group, and community organisations.

The annual assembly for Beaudesert residents starts at 7pm and the annual assembly for Henley residents begins at 7.15pm; followed by the joint meeting commencing at approximately 7.30pm.

