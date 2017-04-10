TO mark the funeral of PC Keith Palmer taking place this afternoon the Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police Martin Jelley has released the following statement.

Chief Constable Martin Jelley: “Our thoughts today are with PC Palmer’s family and friends and across Warwickshire Police we will stand silent to honour the memory of our fallen colleague.”

A number of officers, including Deputy Chief Constable Karen Manners, will be representing the force at the funeral and officers and staff will be taking part in a two minute silence to honour PC Palmer’s memory.