Weekend football round-up

SHIPSTON Excelsior finally ended a barren run of results with victory over local rivals FC Stratford on Saturday.

Goals from Craig Robins, Nick Shurmer and Jason Beasley secured a 3-1 win at the DCS Stadium to boost their chances of finishing fifth in Midland League Division Three.

It was their first victory in eight attempts, with their previous coming against Enville back on 14th January.

Steve Boyce got one back for Stratford, who can still finish fifth if they win their final two league games.

In Midland League Division One, rock-bottom Southam United were thrashed 11-0 at Leicester Road.

Matthew Stenson helped himself to four goals, with others coming from Thomas McGlinchey (3), Amarvir Sandhu (2), Jake Holt and Billy Bennett.

Littleton are up to eighth thanks to a 2-1 home success over Lichfield City. Sean Brain and Shay Palmer got the winning goals.

In Midland League Division Three, Connor Collins bagged a hat-trick as Earlswood Town went down 3-2 at Fairfield Villa.