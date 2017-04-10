Community group hoping to manage Ken Kennett Centre

A dedicated community group is positive that it will re-open Stratford’s Ken Kennett Centre in the autumn, despite a major backer of the project pulling out earlier this year.

The Clopton Community Action Group intend to run the facility themselves and are awaiting the group to be formally constituted.

Earlier this year the project was plunged into uncertainty when Springfield Mind said they would no longer be able to manage the centre when it re-opened as they could not take the financial risk.

At that point Stratford Town Council and Stratford District Council had only agreed to underwrite £40,000 of funding to refurbish the centre on the condition that it was managed by Springfield Mind.

However the CCAG say they have been assured by both councils that they will still provide funding, on the condition that the group is formally constituted.

Jason Fojtik, chairman of the CCAG, said: “We’re hoping to get the centre open in the autumn. We’re delighted that provided the group is constituted, that the money will be provided. I always believed that we would see the centre re-opened, the whole group is so determined to see it happen.

“We’re still hoping that Springfield may want to use the centre when it re-opens and we’re happy to work with them.”