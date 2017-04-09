Adams hails ‘immense’ talent of loan star Thomas

CARL Adams has hailed Wayne Thomas’s “immense” contribution to Stratford Town following Friday night’s 2-1 victory at Hayes and Yeading.

The on-loan Kidderminster Harriers defender produced another assured performance, inspiring Town to their third win in their last four outings, three of which have been away from home.

“It was another tremendous away performance,” beamed Town boss Adams.

“It was particularly pleasing to win after going behind. Following on from the win at Kings Langley and the draw at St Neots, it shows we are becoming much more streetwise at this level.

“The arrival of Wayne Thomas has been a terrific boost to us in this respect. He was absolutely immense and I also thought that Jamie Spencer worked tremendously hard up front.

“With three games left, we are now looking upwards to try to finish as high as we can.”

Town return to action next Saturday when they welcome Kettering Town to the DCS Stadium, before heading to relegated Cinderford on Easter Monday.

Adams’ men then wrap up their Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division campaign at home to Dorchester Town on Saturday, 22nd April.