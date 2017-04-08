Stratford end home campaign with victory over Dudley

STRATFORD ended their Midlands 1 West home campaign with a 36-29 victory over Dudley Kingswinford on Saturday.

Simon Baldwyn, Jo Cook, Callum Cook and Geoff Dyson all scored tries as the Black and Whites mounted a storming second-half revival at a sunny Pearcecroft.

“We under performed last week and we needed to right some wrongs,” said director of rugby Tom Rance.

“The warm weather suits us, as we are one of the fittest sides in the league. We pushed hard for 80 minutes whereas Dudley, as they would be happy to admit, only played for 60.”

Stratford’s final game of the season is at Hereford on Saturday, 22nd April. A victory could see Rance’s men finish as high as fourth, if other results go their way.

Full report and more reaction in next week’s Herald