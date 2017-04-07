Stratford Town win again as Hayes’ relegation fears grow

STRATFORD Town made it three wins from their last four matches as they increased Hayes and Yeading’s relegation worries with a 2-1 success at Holloways Park on Friday night, writes Bryan Hale.

Town started brightly with James Hancocks not far away with a decent effort from 20 yards out, while Edwin Ahenkorah’s cross from the left just out of the reach of the late arriving Simeon Tulloch. But they fell behind in the 14th minute after a mistake by keeper Niall Cooper.

The speedy Sahr Kabba, who is on loan from National League South side Wealdstone, whipped in a low cross from the right which Cooper couldn’t hold and Mitchell Weiss hammered the loose ball into the net.

But ten minutes later Stratford equalised with a spectacular strike from Ahenkorah. Gaining possession fully 30 yards out, he turned to hit a sumptuous left-footer into the top corner for his 15th goal of the season.

Soon after, another Ahenkorah effortt was only held by Hayes keeper Danny Boness at the second attempt, and Boness then kept his side on level terms on 33 minutes as he took off to his left to push a fiercely-struck shot from Justin Marsden round the post.

And two minutes before the break, Tulloch broke away down the inside left channel to slip the ball inside to Jamie Spencer, whose shot fizzed narrowly wide.

Ahenkorah was unable to continue for the second half with Stratford having to reorganise, and they almost went behind again on Cooper but the keeper made up for his earlier error by superbly beating away Weiss’s shot.

Carl Adams made a second substitution on 65 minutes, sending on Ben Stephens in place of Hancocks, and it was Stephens’ willingness to shoot which led to Stratford taking the lead.

His dipping right footer from distance was tipped over by Boness and the subsequent corner taken by Will Grocott was met by a bullet header from George Forsyth.

And as Stratford efficiently saw the game out, only another Boness save late on prevented Grocott making the win more emphatic.

Stratford Town: Niall Cooper, James Fry (c), James Hancocks (Ben Stephens 65), Guy Clark, Wayne Thomas, George Forsyth, Simeon Tulloch, Will Grocott, Jamie Spencer, (Barry Fitzharris 87), Edwin Ahenkorah (Dan Summerfield 46), Justin Marsden.