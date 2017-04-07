Tim Pigott-Smith dies, aged 70

Actor and former Stratford resident Tim Pigott-Smith has died at the age of 70.

Born in Rugby, he lived in Stratford for a number of years where he attended King Edward VI School. His father Harry was a former editor of the Stratford Herald, and Mr Pigott-Smith once spent a week editing the paper’s entertainment section.

The actor was due to appear in a production of Death of a Salesman for Northampton’s Royal and Derngate, which was scheduled to open on April 18.

It had already been pushed back after his wife Pamela Miles, also in the production, suffered an injury.

Pigott-Smith’s recent credits include King Charles III, at the Almeida, in the West End and on Broadway.

He earned an Olivier and Tony award nominations for his performance as Charles in the production, and was also made an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours list.

He had also appeared in productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company including Posthumus in John Barton’s 1974 production of Cymbeline, Laertes in Hamlet in 1971 and King Lear in 2011.

One of his best known TV roles was as Ronald Merrick in the epic TV series Jewel in the Crown.

He had recently completed filming for the forthcoming BBC Two drama King Charles III, an adaptation of the theatre production, in which he reprises the title role he performed on Broadway and in the West End. The drama, which depicts Prince Charles as the new king, is due to be screened on television next month.

His agent, John Grant, confirmed Pigott-Smith’s death on 7th April.

Grant told the BBC: “It is with deep regret that I have to announce the sad news that Tim Pigott-Smith died this morning.

“Much-loved and admired by his peers, he will be remembered by many as a gentleman and a true friend. He will be much missed. We ask that you respect the privacy of his wife, the actress Pamela Miles, his son Tom and the family.”

The Royal and Derngate has also issued a statement.

Chief executive Martin Sutherland and artistic director James Dacre said: “Everyone at Royal and Derngate and all involved with the production of Death of a Salesman are deeply saddened by this tragic news. Our heartfelt sympathies at this time are with Tim’s wife Pamela and their family.”

