New member Purdy enjoys perfect start to the season

JAMES Purdy enjoyed a perfect start to his first season with Stratford Triathlon Club in the Bicester Sprint last Sunday.

For most of the competitors, the event was the standard sprint distance of 400m swim, 20k bike and 5k run.

New member Purdy led the way for the Stratford contingent in a time of 1.09.12. He was 25th male home and fifth in the men’s 35-39 age category.

Dave Clarkson (1.19.37) was keen to warm up properly before his cycle leg by completing an extra 50 metres in the planned 400 metre swim.

Paul Nash (1.25.15) and Richard Eden (1.46.03) both decided the 13-mile cycle route was just too easy and decided to add another couple of miles.

Both Nash and Eden succumbed to some slightly vague signage, missing the first loop turning.

Frustratingly for Eden, this meant losing out on a first place in his age category, coming second and just ahead of Chris Seeney (1.49.49) who came third in the same category.

Similarly for Nash, he finished in third place in his age category, losing out on second by less than a minute.

Caroline Gionis (1.25.07) and Rebecca Pridham (1.27.10) started in the pool together with Pridham exiting the pool first, only to be overtaken by a magnificent cycling performance by Caroline, a lead which she maintained to the finish.

Gionis finished eighth in her age category and Pridham seventh in hers, both claiming to be pleased with their early-season efforts.

Both athletes have been training hard over the winter with the results starting to show in their race paces.