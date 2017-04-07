Stratford Tri dominate podium again

THE second race in this year’s West Midlands Junior Triathlon Series took place on Sunday when the Sandwell Aquathlon was held in Halesowen.

Another strong Stratford team took to the field with the club represented by 13 athletes for the second race in succession as the junior athletes took on the extremely hilly run course in what is one of the most demanding races in the series.

The race that consisted of a swim followed by a run challenged all of those who took part with a seriously steep uphill section at the beginning of the run immediately as the athletes leave transition after the swim.

First up for Stratford were Ben Jones, Abbie Wootton and Hope Lawton who also raced with the adult competitors.

The three youth athletes took on the 400m swim followed by the 5km run course with grit and determination.

In the boys’ category, Ben Jones, who was disappointed with his eighth-place finish in the first race of the series, really showed his mettle, finishing in a magnificent third place in his category with a time of 28 minutes dead.

Jones also managed to beat all of the adult competitors with the exception of the one who won the overall race.

The girls did equally well, with Hope Lawton finishing in fifth place in her category (32.39) and Abbie Wootton going one place better than the previous week’s second place by claiming her first victory of the season in a time of 30 minutes 41 seconds.

Next up for Stratford were the Tri Star 3 athletes, who competed over a 300m swim followed by a 3km run.

Stratford were represented by Joel Watson, who ran a terrific race to finish eighth in the boys’ category in a time of 13.34.

The girls were represented by Ellie Deaner, who finished just outside the medals after a hard fought race in fourth place in her category in 15.11.

The Tri Star 2 athletes were the next to take on the challenging course, over the 150m swim and 1,800m run.

Georgia Pridham finished 18th in the girls’ category in a time of 11.40, whilst Charlotte Marshall ran a great race to finish 13th in a time of 10.57.

Molly Bullock was the final member of the girls’ Tri Star 2 team, who went one place better than last week’s third place to finish second in her category in a time of 9.53.

The boys were represented by Theo Skirvin who was agonisingly close to the podium to finish in fourth place in his category in a time of 10.08.

The penultimate category to take on the course over a 100m swim followed by a 1km run was the Tri Star 1 category. Jake Deaner earned the club its fourth podium finish of the day with a second-place finish in his category in a time of 7.51.

Kate Pridham finished sixth in her category in a time of 9.06 seconds and Juliette Marshall finished 11th in a time of 10.37.

Last up for the club was Martha Bullock in the Tri Star Start Category who added to last week’s victory with another win in a time of 4.40 over the 50m swim and 600m run course.

Club chairman, Paul Hawkins, was delighted with the results, which saw Stratford claim two first places, two second and a third.

“The future of triathlon in Stratford is extremely bright with the talent at the club,” he said.