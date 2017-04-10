Former mayor ‘made Shipston special’

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former mayor of Shipston-on-Stour and popular local businessman.

Keith Rutter, who served as a town councillor for several years and as mayor in 2000, died on 27th March, aged 86.

Aside from his work with the council Keith also served with the police for 30 years, rising to the rank of special inspector.

He was popular within the local business community, running E H Spencer for 56 years, while he also enjoyed bowls and was a member of the Probus Club.

He married Margaret in 1958 and the couple had two children, John and Julia. He eventually went on to become a grandfather and great grandfather.

Keith’s son, John, said: “You wouldn’t believe how many people have come by the shop to pass on their condolences, my father did a lot for the town. As well as being my father he was my business partner for 30 years.

“Shipston is a very special place, he recognised that and worked very hard to make sure it stayed that way. “It was his wish that he be buried in Shipston.”

A spokesperson for Shipston Town Council said: “Keith’s contribution was invaluable to the smooth running of the town council, the town will always be grateful for all that he did during his time on the council.”

Keith’s funeral took place on Thursday, 6th April,mat St Edmund’s Church in Shipston.