MP backs schools in funding fight

STRATFORD-on-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi has spoken of his concerns over cuts to funding for secondary schools and some primary schools in his constituency.

Head teachers of all ten secondary schools and some primary schools have taken the unique step of writing to parents warning them of the impact of a change to the way they are funded.

The changes, which will see secondary schools lose £4million over three years, have emerged from a consultation on changes to the National Funding Formula (NFF), a result of the Government’s commitment to reforming the system of school funding. The consultation closed on 22nd March.

Mr Zahawi said: “I share the concerns of heads, teachers, governors, parents, and pupils within my constituency about the effect that the present funding proposals would have on their schools. This is particularly so in the case of secondary schools.

“Without taking rising costs and inflation into consideration, the proposals cut funding for secondary schools in my constituency by an average of 1.3 per cent in the first year and 2.3 per cent in the second and subsequent years of the proposed formula’s implementation.

“Since January, I have met with every head teacher in my constituency that has requested as such. They have made it very clear to me that the proposed cuts are simply unsustainable, especially given that most if not all schools have already undertaken significant measures to reduce costs in recent years in order to accommodate tightening budgets.

“I fully support the DfE’s commitment to delivering a fairer funding so that the current postcode lottery is abolished. I do feel, however, that the present proposals are not right for schools in my constituency.

“I very much hope that the Department takes strong notice of the consultation responses from those speaking on behalf of Stratford’s schools.”