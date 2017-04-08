‘We’re simply the best’

THE Times recently declared Shipston-on-Stour as the best place to live in the Midlands, heaping praise upon the historic market town.

The national newspaper has also named Shipston as one of the happiest places to live in the UK, and won the judges’ praise for its independent shops and cafés; and its fine array of pubs.

It saw off competition such as Leamington Spa, Moseley in Birmingham, Ledbury in Herefordshire and Upton-upon-Severn in Worcestershire.

But what is it that makes Shipston so special according to the people who live and work there?

Without the spotlight Shakespeare has drawn on nearby Stratford, Shipston could be considered a bit of an undiscovered gem, with a rich history harking back to its days as an important sheep trading town.

Originally called Scepwaeisctune (old English for Sheep-wash-Town) farmers from miles around used to flock to the town, herding their animals through the small alleyways that lead to the town centre, to be sold.

Every year this history is celebrated at the Shipston Wool Fair and Woolly Weekend, taking place on Spring Bank Holiday Weekend.

These days Shipston is more about independent shops than selling sheep, something which not only adds character to the high street, but draws visitors far and wide looking for something a bit different.

This focus on independent retailers is ably supported by Shipston’s Totally Locally group, which encourages people to shop at local businesses.

The group organises regular events to boost trade such as the recent Fiver Festival, which saw more than 20 businesses put on special offers for shoppers.

Louise Harvey, who runs Shipston Totally Locally, said: “I grew up in a town where every shop was independent, there’s very few places like that anymore and I think people like how Shipston is a bit like that, it reminds them of their past.

“The Fiver Festival we ran last month was really fun, we’ll look to do it again next year or maybe try something else, depending on what our members want.

“There are so many groups doing so many different things in Shipston, you can be involved in as much or as little of that as you want.”

Shipston shopkeeper, Lynda Freeman, agrees that the town’s High Street is a big draw for potential residents.

Lynda said: “There’s nothing really that you can’t get locally, you don’t need to go out of Shipston for most things. A lot of people come across Shipston by chance, when they’re passing through from the Cotswolds, I think many of them are very happy and surprised to have found us.”

Though its roots were laid hundreds of years ago, Shipston is not a place to live in the past, with a thriving program of special events each year.

One such event, the Shipston Food Festival, is a favourite among food lovers and local producers and regularly draws thousands to the town.

The festival is not the only thing to put Shipston on the culinary map, as the town hosts a range of top restaurants and cafés. The newest of these is the Bower House, which is due to open in the next few days amid much excitement in the town.

Head chef Darren Brown, who won a Michelin star when he was a head chef at West Stoke House near Chichester, believes Shipston is a great place to open a restaurant.

Darren said: “When I first found out about this project, Shipston was a big selling point for me. We have so much fresh local produce on our doorstep here, with the exception of fish, it’s brilliant for businesses like this. We could put on a cheese board with 30 different cheeses and they would all be local.

“Maybe in the future we might look at trying to gain a Michelin star here, but at the moment we’re more focussed on creating a relaxed comfortable space for local people to come and enjoy a good meal, that’s our main aim.”

Music is undoubtedly at the heart of what makes Shipston special, with its annual proms bringing the best in jazz, folk, blues, rock and classical to the town. Outside of the proms fortnight, the Townsend Hall, run entirely by volunteers, also attracts big names, with musicians such as Claire Teal performing in recent years.

The hall even hosted BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions in 2015.

Though being located on the River Stour sometimes brings flooding problems to the town, Shipston’s Angling Club is one group happy to be so close to the water.

Established 63 years ago, the club does much to encourage the younger generation to take an interest in the sport. Over the past three years the club’s Fish and Frolics Festival has established itself firmly in the town’s calendar and has evolved into a day for the whole family with live music, stalls and bouncy castles.

While there is much excitement in Stratford about its new hospital opening later this year, in Shipston residents are just as happy that the Ellen Badger Hospital continues to service the town.

The hospital opened in 1896 and was maintained by residents for around 50 years and is supported by the Friends of the Ellen Badger Hospital.

Elsewhere Shipston High School is entering an exciting new era with an application for a large new building hosting a suite of new classrooms and the school’s new entrance, currently under consideration by Stratford District Council.

If all goes to plan £2.25million will be invested in the new building, eventually increasing the school’s capacity from 500 pupils to at least 650.

But when it came down to it, The Times concluded that Shipston was the best place in the Midlands to live not because of its shops, its festivals or its history, but its residents and the strong community spirit that exists in the town.