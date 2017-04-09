Repair work completed on ‘poor’ Bishopton bridge

REPAIRS to Bishopton Bridge in Stratford-upon-Avon ‘went well’ according to the Canal and River Trust, which recently revealed that the canal bridge was in a ‘poor’ condition.

Work at the bridge – a key route for motorists – involved repointing the brickwork, to safeguard the bridge for vehicles under 7.5 tonnes, from Monday, 13th February until Friday, 17th March.

A regional spokesman for the Canal and River Trust, said: “The repairs to the bridge went well and the scope of the works once we’d drained the water out of the canal was as expected.”

He said that the works completed to the underwater elements of the bridge, were the most important to ensure the stability of the abutments, and explained: “Other works are predominantly aesthetic and will not affect the capacity of the bridge.”

The Herald previously reported that the charity claim the bridge can cope with 500 homes being built on land, just up the road.

This was despite discussions previously taking place over a new bridge, during early negotiations between Warwickshire County Council, and Taylor Wimpey and Miller Homes, the two companies behind the Bishopton housing development.

A county council spokesman explained: “Warwickshire County Council requested information to demonstrate that the signals equipment could be installed at the bridge and raised concerns over the condition of the bridge.

“Information submitted by the applicant in support of the planning application demonstrated that shuttle signals could be installed at the bridge and would accommodate the forecast traffic and pedestrian movements.”

He added: “Given the current condition of the bridge, Warwickshire County Council’s preferred option would be to upgrade it to modern standards. However, it is owned and maintained by the Canal and River Trust, therefore any improvement would be for the CRT to bring forward, and should any proposals be made, WCC would work with them, to ensure that transport and safety are considered.”

The spokesman for The Canal and River Trust replied: “As a charity, the Canal and River Trust is legally obliged to provide a bridge with a weight capacity of 7.5 tonnes. The current bridge meets this obligation and is safe for vehicles of 7.5T or less.”

Following detailed inspections, the charity plans to work with volunteers to try and improve the general look of the bridge within the next few years.

The CRT spokesman added: “If opportunities arise to carry out these improvements sooner, then we would be very pleased to look into them.”

The charity added that in the meantime, its rigorous programme of inspection and monitoring will continue, to ensure that the bridge remains safe for people to use.