Rapist handed eight-year sentence

A MAN has been jailed for eight years after being convicted of the rape of a young Stratford-upon-Avon woman, writes our court correspondent.

Despite having clearly admitted the rape in text messages he sent to her afterwards, Sean Wadey had pleaded not guilty.

But he was convicted by a unanimous verdict at Warwick Crown Court and the 32-year-old, of Church View, Aston Magna, Moreton-in-Marsh, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

It was the second time he had stood trial, and that his victim had had to give evidence, after a jury at Coventry Crown Court last year failed to reach a verdict.

Prosecutor Sharon Bahia said that after Wadey and the woman, who was in her 20s, had been drinking at the home of mutual friends in Stratford, they went back to her home in the town.

She later went to bed, having made it clear to him that she did not want to have sex of any kind.

“But that night, while she was asleep in bed, lying on her front, he raped her. He knew she could offer no resistance,” said Miss Bahia.

“She tried to push him off, but he pushed her face into the pillow, holding her down.”

When he woke, Wadey apologised, saying what he had done was ‘the worst thing in the world’.

He later sent her text messages in which he admitted he had raped her, telling her: “I really don’t know why I did it, OK”, and offered to turn himself in to the police, but did not.

“The prosecution say he is still too cowardly to admit it to himself and to you,” Miss Bahia told the jury.

The following day the distressed woman called the police and told them she was going to take her own life and had been taking tablets and drinking.

Concerned officers went to her home, and she revealed what had taken place.

Following his arrest Wadey told police he had tried to initiate sex with her, and that she had been enjoying it, and he denied being aware he had penetrated her in the way she said.

In a later interview he changed his story, claiming it was her who had initiated sex, but that if he had penetrated her in that way, it had been by accident.

Giving evidence, Wadey said he had been ‘confused’ when he first told the police he had initiated sex, and continued to claim: “She initiated sexual contact.”

Of the later texts between them, he said: “I assumed at that point she was making an allegation accusing me of something, having sex with her in a place where she didn’t want to have sex.”

His barrister, Marcus Harry, asked him: “Did you think you had done anything wrong?” Wadey replied: “No.”

But the jury took just over three hours to find him guilty of raping his victim by a unanimous verdict.

Miss Bahia said the woman has been receiving counselling since the attack, which had left her feeling humiliated because it had involved an act the jury heard she considered particularly abhorrent.

Mr Harry suggested that Wadey’s ‘expressions of remorse in the immediate aftermath’ reflected what he truly felt.

But Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said: “That would have been a much more powerful submission if he’d acted upon it. He has had this trial, and there was an earlier trial in this case, so twice that witness has given evidence.”

Jailing Wadey, Judge Lockhart QC told him: “You knew no sex could ever take place on that night with her consent.

“You waited until she was asleep, and when she was asleep you decided to rape her anally.

“You penetrated her, and you held her down. It was, as are all rapes, an offence of violence. There was severe psychological harm and a degree of humiliation.

“Afterwards you at first admitted it in the plainest of terms, but over two trials you sought to avoid responsibility, telling this jury manifest lies.”