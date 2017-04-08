Ofsted: ‘The pupils in all classes are making good progress’

A SHORT inspection of Hampton Lucy Primary School by Ofsted, shows that the school continued to be ‘good.’

Inspector Heather Simpson found that the leadership team had maintained the good quality of education since the school, in Church Street, was judged to be good in October 2011.

Ms Simpson reported that the headteacher had created a happy and caring culture within the school, where pupils achieve well and thrive socially.

She wrote: “Staff are dedicated, hard-working and proud to be associated with Hampton Lucy.

“You provide a highly inclusive and supportive environment for all pupils, especially those who have high-level, and often complex, additional needs.”

The inspector continued: “Good quality teaching ensures that pupils in all classes make good progress from their respective starting points.”

Safeguarding was seen to be effective and pupils feel safe in school, as well as having a good understanding of how to keep themselves safe. The inspector said that the next steps for the school was that leaders and those responsible for governance should ensure that teaching raises the achievement of boys across the school, including in the early years, especially in writing.

She said that the school improvement plan sets out precise and measurable targets focused on the achievement of key groups of pupils.

The headteacher, Margaret Lunnon, said: “The school community is absolutely overjoyed with our inspection. “I am very proud of the commitment of staff and we were delighted with the way that pupils were able to talk about the school – they are independent learners who showcased their excellent behaviour in the school.”

The school has had a ‘Good and Outstanding’ banner designed to showcase its good Ofsted and outstanding SIAMS inspections.